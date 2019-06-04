|
|
|
Robinson John Anthony
(Tony) Peacefully at hospital on
30th May 2019
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pamela, dearly loved father of Simon, Justin and Jochan,
father-in-law of Christin, Sue and Jeanette, and loving grandad to Harry, Jack and Eleanor.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium,
Burscough on Friday 7th June
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to RNLI or NWAA c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 4, 2019
