|
|
|
RABY On the 14th October 2019, suddenly at Grove House,
John Valiant,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved brother of Benjamin (deceased), Harold (deceased) and Margaret, loving uncle of David, John, Margaret and Harold and great uncle of Holly.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Rivington Parish Church
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Rivington Parish Church on
Friday 25th October at 10.00am,
followed by interment in the churchyard.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019