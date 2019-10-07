|
|
|
PRITCHARD John The family of the late
John would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards of condolence, kind expressions of sympathy and donations received during their time of sorrow.
Special thanks to all staff at Chorley and District Hospital
Dr. Ian Schofield, Anna Adams,
Dr. Haider and also Kate
(oxygen clinic).
All doctors and staff at the Riverside Medical Centre and Northwest Ambulance Service,
for their care and support, to Beeston Manor, Ken Howles for
his kind words and ministrations and to The Alty Funeral Service for their dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2019