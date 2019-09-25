PRITCHARD John On Tuesday 17th September,

John Pritchard aged 67, formerly of the Swallowfield Hotel in Horwich sadly passed away

at home.

John was the dearly loved Husband of Lynda, Brother to Chris, Brother-in-Law to Ann, Peter, Katy and Jane, Uncle to Joanne, Philip, Ian and Luke and Great Uncle to Oliver. He was a much loved Son-in-Law to Marie and the late Cuthbert, Step Son of Audrey and Step Brother of Pauline and will be sadly missed

by all his loving family and

many friends.

A Service and cremation

will be held at

Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn on

Tuesday 1st October 2019

at 10.45am.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Higher Walton. Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of John to Macmillan Cancer Support or to

St Catherine's Hospice c/o

The Alty Funeral Service.

Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) 11 Cann Bridge Street Higher Walton Preston

PR5 4DJ Tel 01772 428580 (24hrs). [email protected] Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019