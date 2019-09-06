Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:30
Inskip Baptist Church
PARKER John On 31st August 2019, peacefully
at Alston View Nursing Home, Longridge, aged 89 years
and of Garstang.

The beloved husband of the
late Evelyn, dearest friend of Esther, loving father of Catherine and Michael and a dear
father in law and grandad.

'Will be sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.'

Service and interment at
Inskip Baptist Church on
Thursday 12th September
at 2.30 p.m.

Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to Dementia UK
c/o and all enquires please to
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
