Nelson Peacefully on 22nd September 2019 with loving family
by his side
John
Aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of Beatrice, much loved father of Hazel (Deceased) and David.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 4th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request,
but donations in
John's memory may go to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019