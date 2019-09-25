Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nelson

Notice Condolences

John Nelson Notice
Nelson Peacefully on 22nd September 2019 with loving family
by his side
John
Aged 85 years.

Devoted husband of Beatrice, much loved father of Hazel (Deceased) and David.

Always in our hearts.

Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 4th October 2019
at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request,
but donations in
John's memory may go to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.