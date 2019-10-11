|
|
|
Myerscough John John passed away peacefully after a short illness in Lancaster Royal Infirmary on Sunday 6th October, aged 68 years.
A much loved and proud father
of Rebecca, Philip and Victoria.
Loving grandfather of Jack,
Emma and Harry, and beloved
brother of Kathleen.
He will be greatly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Anne's Church Woodplumpton
on Friday 18th October at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Preston Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Garstang Lions
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston
PR3 0YA. Tel: 01995672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019