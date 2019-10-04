Resources More Obituaries for John Moordaff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Moordaff

Notice Moordaff John Anthony John's family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations to 'Dementia UK' received at this sad time.

Very grateful thanks to all staff at the Lady Elsie Finney Care Home for the kindness and care given to John for the last four years and latterly to Priory Park Nursing Home for making his last few days comfortable and peaceful.

Thanks to Reverend Peter Taylor for the lovely service given at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their dignified and caring funeral arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019