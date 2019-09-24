|
|
|
MOORDAFF On 19th September 2019
Peacefully at Priory Park.
John Anthony
Aged 81 years
The beloved husband of Patricia,
together for 60 years,
loving father of Claire & Jennifer,
dear grandfather of
Georgia Louise,
father in law of John,
and brother in law to Douglas.
'In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day'.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019