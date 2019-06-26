Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30
St Leonards C.E Church
Walton Le Dale
John Mayor Notice
MAYOR On 21st June 2019
Peacefully at Home
John Herbert
Aged 77 Years
Beloved husband of Jacqueline,
dearly loved dad of Gary & Zoe,
father in law of Karen & Carl,
loving grandad of Amy & Lucy.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service at
St Leonards C.E Church
Walton Le Dale,
on Monday 1st July 2019
at 12.30 p.m.,
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
No black dress by family request.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
'The Walnut Group',
c/o the family.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
