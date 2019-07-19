Resources More Obituaries for John May Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John May

Notice MAY John Andrew Joan and family wish to thank

all our relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy,

cards of condolence and

donations to Heartbeat.

We also wish to say

thank you to all staff at

Sherwood Court Nursing Home for the dedicated and excellent care given to John and also for the help and support given to us

when we most needed it.

Our thanks also go to celebrant Graham Goldstone-Creasey for the beautiful service he conducted. We also extend our thanks to

Alex Bouton of Co-op Funeralcare for all his help and guidance at a very sad and difficult time. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices