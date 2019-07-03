Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
John May Notice
MAY Peacefully in Sherwood Court Nursing Home, on 27th June 2019, aged 79 years.
John Andrew
The dearly loved and loving husband of Joan. Beloved Father of Andrew, Richard and Nancy. Dear Father-in-law of Emma and Sarah, and caring Grandad of Tabitha, Rebecca, Theo and Tilly.
"Will be loved and
remembered always"
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Lytham Park Crematorium,
on Wednesday 10th July
at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John, if so desired, are gratefully being received in favour of Preston Heartbeat.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2019
