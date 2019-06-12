|
|
|
Mason On 28th May 2019
JOHN
Aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Eunice.
Adored Dad of Karen and Andy.
Wonderful grandad of Lee.
The best great grandad in
the world of Reece and Harry.
John's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to PSP Society.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
