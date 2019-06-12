Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna Funeral Directors
54-56 Meadow Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 1TR
01772 251 694
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
15:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mason

Notice Condolences

John Mason Notice
Mason On 28th May 2019

JOHN
Aged 78 years.

Beloved husband of
the late Eunice.
Adored Dad of Karen and Andy.
Wonderful grandad of Lee.
The best great grandad in
the world of Reece and Harry.

John's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 3:15pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to PSP Society.

All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices