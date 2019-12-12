Home

John Loveday Notice
LOVELADY On 8th December 2019
Peacefully in hospital
John Harry
Aged 96 years.
The beloved husband
of Mabel (deceased),
loving dad of John,
father-in-law of Rachel,
adoring grandad to
Matthew & Naomi
& sadly missed by all his
family & friends.
Funeral Service & Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
