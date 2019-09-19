Home

IRELAND John Joseph Edward
RGN (Retired) Died peacefully at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool on 13th September
2019. Much loved Brother,
Uncle and Great Uncle.

Requiem Mass at St. John's Catholic Church, Poulton-le-Fylde on Wednesday 25th September
at 11.00am followed by a
private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
