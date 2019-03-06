|
IBISON John Frances and family of the late
John Ibison would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Broughton Catholic Charitable Society received at this sad time.
Thank you to those who attended the funeral. Special thanks to the staff of Royal Preston Hospital and to Father Bob Horn for his prayers and comforting ministrations.
Finally thank you to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
