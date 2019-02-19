|
|
|
IBISON JOHN Passed away peacefully
in hospital on Tuesday
12th February, aged 89 years.
Husband of Frances,
father of Peter, Catherine,
Barbara and Sheila, father in law of Michael and Peter and grandad to
Andrew, Rebecca, Christopher, Sarah and Katie.
The Requiem Mass and
interment will take place at
St. Mary's Newhouse,
Station Lane, Barton on
Friday 22nd February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Broughton Catholic Charitable Society' c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
