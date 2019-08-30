|
|
|
Hunter John French Aged 94.
Passed away peacefully on the 20th August 2019.
Dear husband to the late Peggy.
Much loved father of Diane and John. Loving Grandfather
& Great Grandfather.
The Celebration of the life of
John will take place on Friday
6th September 2019, 11.30am
at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Charity donation, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation.
Any Enquires
Rosie-Ann Priestner,
Clitheroe Funeral Service & Monumental Masonary
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe BB7 1AW
Tel: 01200 443045
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019