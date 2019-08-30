|
|
|
Hobson John Passed away peacefully in hospital on 24th August, aged 72 years, following a period of illness.
Beloved husband of Josie,
loving father to Andrew and Peter, father-in-law of Becky, Grandad to Zack and Spencer, brother to Pat, Joyce (deceased) and Edna.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of John can be made to Parkinson's UK and the Alzheimer's society care of Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Road, Preston,
PR2 6RL Tel: 01772 796669
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019