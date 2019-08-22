Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Heaton

Notice Condolences

John Heaton Notice
HEATON John David Passed away on the
8th August 2019, aged 76 years.
Loving husband to Judith,
dad to Sarah, Simon,
Rachael and husband Paul,
Emma and fiancé Phil,
grandad to Edie and Bobby.
He will be greatly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Leonard's Church,
Sherfield on Loddon on
Thursday 29th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Gurkha Welfare Trust
c/o Spencer & Peyton
Family-run Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01256 323165.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.