Committal
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:15
Crossgate Church
Preston
John Heap Notice
HEAP John Stuart Peacefully in hospital on
8th October 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of
Mick, Bryan, Jill, Suzanne and Alan, a loving grandad,
dear brother and uncle.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Committal Service at
Preston Crematorium on Thursday 17th October at 1.45pm, followed by service of celebration at Crossgate Church, Preston
at 2.15pm.
Mourning clothing optional,
family have requested
bright colours.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
