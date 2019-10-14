|
|
|
HARRISON John Peacefully at home on
8th October 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Betty, dear brother of Richard,
Mary & Jim (both deceased),
brother-in-law of Dan,
Betty and Kathleen.
Memories last forever,
goodnight God bless.
Funeral service at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Friday 18th October at 11.00am, prior to interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to Heartbeat
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 14, 2019