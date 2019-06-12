|
|
|
Harrison John Peacefully on 7th June 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Margaret, Diane (deceased) and Keith, dear
father-in-law to John, John & Jude and much loved by his
7 grandchildren.
Retired Dairy Farmer in Longton and former Director of
Preston Farmers.
Funeral to be held at
Much Hoole Methodist Chapel on Monday 17th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Much Hoole Village Hall Fund c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
