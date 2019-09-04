Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00
St Anthony's Church
Fulwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Donaghy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Donaghy

Notice Condolences

John Donaghy Notice
DONAGHY John Joseph Suddenly on
Thursday 22nd August 2019
aged 44 years.
The beloved son of
Joe and Sylvia,
loving dad (Paddy)
to Thomas and Ava-Rose,
brother to Deborah and Philip, brother in law to
Melanie and much loved uncle
to Niamh, Kane and Kieran.
John was loved by all his
family and the extended
family in Ireland.
"Rest In Peace"
John's funeral service will take place at St Anthony's Church, Fulwood on Monday 9th September at 12 noon,
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in John's memory can be made to 'Heartbeat Preston' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol,
Preston, PR23TY
Tel: 01772 722415.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.