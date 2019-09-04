|
|
|
DONAGHY John Joseph Suddenly on
Thursday 22nd August 2019
aged 44 years.
The beloved son of
Joe and Sylvia,
loving dad (Paddy)
to Thomas and Ava-Rose,
brother to Deborah and Philip, brother in law to
Melanie and much loved uncle
to Niamh, Kane and Kieran.
John was loved by all his
family and the extended
family in Ireland.
"Rest In Peace"
John's funeral service will take place at St Anthony's Church, Fulwood on Monday 9th September at 12 noon,
followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in John's memory can be made to 'Heartbeat Preston' c/o
the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
219 Tag Lane, Ingol,
Preston, PR23TY
Tel: 01772 722415.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019