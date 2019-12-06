|
|
|
DOBSON On 28th November 2019,
at The Royal Preston Hospital, with his much loved family beside him,
JOHN MILLNER DOBSON
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Rob and Andy, and father-in-law of Milica and Jennifer and grandfather of his darling grandchildren Summer and Teddy.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, Barton, on Wednesday 11th December
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ
Tel: 01772 - 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019