Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dobson

Notice Condolences

John Dobson Notice
DOBSON On 28th November 2019,
at The Royal Preston Hospital, with his much loved family beside him,
JOHN MILLNER DOBSON
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved father of Rob and Andy, and father-in-law of Milica and Jennifer and grandfather of his darling grandchildren Summer and Teddy.
Funeral Service at
The Parish Church of
St. Lawrence, Barton, on Wednesday 11th December
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ
Tel: 01772 - 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -