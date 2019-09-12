|
|
|
CROOK JOHN MILLER Of Riley Green, Hoghton.
Passed away on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lily a much loved father of Janet and the late David. A devoted grandad of Jo, Jen & Chris and Great Grandad to Imogen & Finley.
John will be sadly missed by both his family and many friends.
A Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Hoghton on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.15pm prior to cremation at Pleasington.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of John to Heart of Gold Charitable Trust (Blue Skies Hospital Fund).
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned)
Broomfield Place,
Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019