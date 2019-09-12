Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Crook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Crook

Notice Condolences

John Crook Notice
CROOK JOHN MILLER Of Riley Green, Hoghton.
Passed away on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 86 years.

The dearly loved husband of the late Lily a much loved father of Janet and the late David. A devoted grandad of Jo, Jen & Chris and Great Grandad to Imogen & Finley.

John will be sadly missed by both his family and many friends.

A Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Hoghton on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.15pm prior to cremation at Pleasington.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made in memory of John to Heart of Gold Charitable Trust (Blue Skies Hospital Fund).

c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned)
Broomfield Place,
Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.