COUPE On 8th September 2019
Peacefully in Hospital
JOHN JAMES
Aged 97 years
Beloved husband
of Chrissie (deceased),
loving dad of Jacqui & Diane,
dear grandad of Chris, Steven
& Hannah, great grandad of Holly.
'A heart of gold stopped beating
and took eternal rest,
God broke our hearts
to prove to us,
He only takes the best'.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019