CLARKSON Of your charity please pray for the soul of John (Jack) who fortified by the rites of The Holy Mother Church passed away at home on 12th July aged 83 years.
Dear and devoted husband of Agnes, loving father of Peter and Helen, dear father-in-law of Carole and Alan, loving grandad of Andrew, Harry, Olivia, Tom and Phillip. A dear brother of Kathleen, brother-in-law of Margaret, Pauline, John and Ernest.
Also George, Shirley and Tony (deceased).
Eternal rest grant
unto Jack O Lord,
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for Jack.
Requiem Mass will be offered at Our Lady and St Michaels RC Church Alston Lane on
Friday 19th July at 2pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Jack's memory for LANCASTER DIOCESAN PILGRIM TRUST
(In aid of The Lourdes Sick Fund) c/o the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: (01772) 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019