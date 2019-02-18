Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:15
Preston Cemetery
John Carlin Notice
CARLIN On February 7th 2019.
Peacefully at
Alston View Nursing Home.
John Gerald
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of June, dearly loved dad of Christopher and Andrew, a dear father-in-law and a loving grandad of
Rebecca and Matthew.
A graveside service will take
place at Preston Cemetery on
Friday February 22nd at 2.15pm.
No flowers and no
black attire by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's Research UK
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
