BURNS On 27th September 2019
John
Aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of Linda (deceased), loving dad of June, Stephen, Geoffrey, Susan, John, Andrew & Bobby, devoted grandad of Lewis, Jack, Gavin, Christopher, Ben, Owen, Aimee & Thea and all his great grandchildren, loved brother of Kenny & Lillian.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed.'
Funeral Service at
St Aidan's Church, Bamber Bridge, on Friday 18th October at 11.00a.m. followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Parkinson's U.K.' and
'Chorley Dialysis Unit'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019