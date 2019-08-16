Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:45
Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence
John Brierley Notice
BRIERLEY John Kenneth
(Ken) Peacefully at home on
Wednesday 14th August,
aged 84 years,
surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of the late Dot, loving dad to Tracey (deceased), Andrew and Fiona.
Devoted grandad to Cameron, Megan, Daniel and Ben.

"A true gentleman and friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him"

The funeral service will take place at Longridge Parish Church
of St. Lawrence on
Thursday 22nd August at 12:45pm, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' (for the outpatients department).

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019
