Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:15
Crewe Crematorium
John Bradley Notice
Bradley John 12th September 2019.
Peacefully passed away at home, aged 85 years.
John, of Nantwich,
formerly of Boot Farm, Alston (Preston) & Brookhouse Farm (Nantwich), a dear husband,
loving father of David and Janet, much loved father in law to Rob and Jayne and a very proud grandad to Jack, George, Zoe, Joe, Edward, Megan and Sara.
Funeral Service and Cremation at Crewe Crematorium on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please and donations to Prostate Cancer UK.
Any enquiries to
Graham Tresidder & Son
(Crewe & Nantwich Funeral Services) Tel: 01270 812512
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.