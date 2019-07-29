|
|
|
BOOTHBY John Charles Passed away peacefully
with his daughter by his side at
Finney House Care Home, Preston, on 20th July 2019, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of Winifred (deceased), much loved dad of Mechelle, father in law to Philip, adoring grandfather to Megan, brother to George and also Marion (deceased). John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
in John's memory to
The British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: (01772) 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 29, 2019