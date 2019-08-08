|
|
|
BLACKBURN JOHN WILLIAM Peacefully, on
Friday 2nd August 2019,
at his home with his
loving family by his side,
John
aged 93 years.
The dearly loved husband of Sheila, a much loved father of Russell, Carl, Pamela and Susan,
a dear father-in-law of
Christine, Stephen and John,
a devoted and loving grandad John and great grandad,
a dear brother of Joan (deceased) Iris and Eric.
John will be sadly missed by both his loving family and many friends.
A Service and cremation will be held at Pleasington Crematorium Blackburn on Friday 9th August 2019 at 10:00am.
Family flowers only,
or if so desired donations may be made in memory of John to Alzheimer's Society,
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned)
Broomfield Place,
Blackburn, BB2 1XF Tel.
01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 8, 2019