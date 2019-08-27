|
|
|
BILLINGTON John Aged 83 years.
Peacefully at
St Catherine's Hospice on Wednesday 21st August 2019.
A much loved Brother,
Uncle, Great Uncle and
Great Great Uncle.
Known by many people,
especially the dog walkers
on Worden Park.
Graveside service for John will take place at St James' Church, Leyland on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, made payable to St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Family
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2019