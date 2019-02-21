|
|
|
BERRY JOHN Formerly of Froom Street, Chorley and former employee at Talbot Mill.
Died peacefully on
Wednesday 13th February,
aged 79 years.
The dearly loved son of the late Jack and Edna Berry.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Belmont Residents Fund.
All enquiries to
William Houghton,
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
