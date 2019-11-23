|
|
|
BENSON John Patrick In loving memory of a dear husband,
dad and granda.
Eleventh Anniversary.
They tell me life's a journey,
That will take me many years,
Some days are filled with laughter,
Some days are filled with tears,
Some days I think my heart will break, that I can't persevere,
Some days I have to wear a mask,
And hide beneath its veneer,
Some days I turn and look for you,
With thoughts I'd like to share,
Some days I just can't understand,
The reason you're not there,
Some days the sadness leaves me,
And my smile will reappear,
Some days I close my eyes because your memory is so clear.
Some days I struggle to go on,
just wishing you were near,
Most days I spend in gratitude,
That you were ever here.
Ever loving wife Vicki,
loving children Nathaniel,
Bridget, Veronica and John
and grandchildren Jack,
Grace and Liam x x x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 23, 2019