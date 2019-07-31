Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:30
St Andrew's Parish Church
Leyland
BARNES John Anthony Died peacefully on 23rd July 2019 at St Catherine's Hospice.
John, aged 79 years and preceded by Jane his dearly loved wife of
54 years, was father to David and Stuart and Grandad to Benjamin, Scott and Samuel.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Andrew's Parish Church, Leyland on Friday 9th August at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf
of St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
