|
|
|
Atkinson John Elsie, Anne & Gillian and the family of the late John Atkinson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters of condolence & flowers received during their recent sad bereavement.
Our very grateful thanks go to the district nurses for their care and continued support over the last
18 months & also to Dr Finan for her care & advice and all at
The Ryan Medical Centre.
Thank you to the
Rev Father Matthew McMurray who has been a very constant presence and a blessing.
Thank you all who have made donations to St James Church, Lostock Hall in memory of John.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their dignified & efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019