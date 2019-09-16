|
|
|
Atkinson On 11th September
peacefully at home
John
Aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie,
dearly loved dad of Anne & Albert,
Gillian & Howard and
proud grandad of Deborah,
Katie & Richard,
Matthew & Holly and
the little ones.
'Of this old world, the Dearest and the Best, has quietly said Goodnight,
God Bless and gone to Rest.'
Funeral Service at
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Wednesday 25th September
at 10.15 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St James' Church, Lostock Hall'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2019