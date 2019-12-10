|
ASPDEN Peacefully, on 4th December 2019, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family,
John (Jack)
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Mildred, loving father of
Stephen, Linda and John and a loving grandfather and great grandfather to Antony, Michael, Joanne, Donna, Matthew, Luke and Ben, Codi and Mitchell, Jack and James, Alexander and Lois.
'So dearly loved, so sadly missed'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 13th December at 1.00 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
Preston, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019