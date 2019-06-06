Home

John Alford Notice
ALFORD Peacefully, on 2nd June 2019,
in Chorley Hospital, with his daughter at his side.
John Owen Alford
Aged 91 years.
The dearly loved husband of Joyce, much loved dad of Jillian,
respected father-in-law of Paul, dear grandad of James and Nadia,
Josh and Anna,
dearest great grandad of Ruben, dear brother and uncle
and a lifelong friend.
A Celebration of John's life will take place at The Parish Church of
St. Anne, Woodplumpton,
on Monday 10th June at 1.30 p.m.
followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
