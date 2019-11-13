Home

MORRIS Joe Passed peacefully
at St Catherine's Hospice
on 3rd November 2019,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad of Jackie and Lynsey and father- in-law of Tony. Devoted grandad of Joe, Jamie, Conor and Lauren.

Funeral service to take place
at St. Leonard's Church,
Walton-Le-Dale, Preston on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 1.30pm, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to -
N C Funeral Directors
11 Langcliffe Road
Preston, PR2 6UE
Tel: 01772 876878
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019
