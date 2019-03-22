Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Joe Holmes Notice
HOLMES Peacefully, on 14th March 2019,
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
after a long illness
Joe
Aged 66 years.
Brother of Harry, Tony (deceased), John, Raymond (deceased),
Michael and Sandra (deceased).
He will be sadly missed by his many nephews and nieces.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 26th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
