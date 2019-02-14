Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30
St Ambrose C of E Church
Leyland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Rigby

Notice Condolences

Joan Rigby Notice
RIGBY Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on the 2nd February 2019,
Joan
Aged 80 years.
Sadly missed by her sister Evelyn and her nieces & nephews, Steven, Sharon, Lyndon, Toni, Tia,
Bodie & Teaghan.
"A very kind hearted,
loving woman, who became
an Auntie to all"
R.I.P
Her funeral service is to take place at St Ambrose C of E Church, Leyland on Wednesday 20th February 2019 at 11.30am,
followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Joan are welcome and will benefit North West Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.