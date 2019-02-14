|
RIGBY Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital on the 2nd February 2019,
Joan
Aged 80 years.
Sadly missed by her sister Evelyn and her nieces & nephews, Steven, Sharon, Lyndon, Toni, Tia,
Bodie & Teaghan.
"A very kind hearted,
loving woman, who became
an Auntie to all"
R.I.P
Her funeral service is to take place at St Ambrose C of E Church, Leyland on Wednesday 20th February 2019 at 11.30am,
followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Joan are welcome and will benefit North West Air Ambulance c/o the family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
