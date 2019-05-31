Home

RANSON Joan Aged 92 years, who died
on 26th May 2019,
in Royal Preston Hospital.
Wife of Howard (deceased), mother of Mark and Nigel, grandmother of John, John, Nicholas, Jamie and Elizabeth, and great grandmother of Isabelle.
Requiem Mass at St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 6th June at 11.30am, prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations if wished to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
