PIERCY (née HARGREAVES)
JOAN MARGARET Of Duddle House Farm,
Moor Game Hall Farm
and Whalley.
On 4th August, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Harold Piercy,
loving mother, grandmother,
great grandmother and eldest sister of the Hargreaves family.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
All Hallows Church, Mitton on Friday 30th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired to 'Arthritis Research U.K' or
'All Hallows Mitton PCC' or
'St. Johns PCC'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019