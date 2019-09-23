|
|
|
MOORE Joan Mary Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on
18th September 2019 and formerly of Walton-Le-Dale, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, dearly loved mother of Valerie, dear mother in law of Paul,
a loving grandma of James and a very dear great grandma.
"Peacefully Sleeping."
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 26th September
at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge.
Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019