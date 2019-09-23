Home

POWERED BY

Services
H & G Wilde
154B Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6TP
01772 335974
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Moore

Notice Condolences

Joan Moore Notice
MOORE Joan Mary Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on
18th September 2019 and formerly of Walton-Le-Dale, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, dearly loved mother of Valerie, dear mother in law of Paul,
a loving grandma of James and a very dear great grandma.
"Peacefully Sleeping."
Funeral service and committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 26th September
at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Directors.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge.
Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.