McGINTY Peacefully at home with her two daughters by her side on Monday,
February 25th 2019
Joan
Aged 78 years.
The most beautiful mum of Sharon and Tracy, mother-in-law of Jim, nanna to Lee and Dean,
great grandma to Riley,
Ebony-Mae, Alexis and Georgia.
Our Beautiful Mother is now our Guardian Angel
Funeral service and committal to be held at Preston Crematorium at 10.45am on Friday, March 15th. Flowers or donations if so
desired can be made payable
in memory of Joan to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o The Funeral Director.
Joan requested that all in attendance wear bright colours
H. Whalley & Sons,
94 Ripon Street, Preston,
PR1 7UJ. Tel (01772) 254936
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
