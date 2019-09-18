|
|
|
MANLEY On 14th September 2019
Peacefully in
'St Catherine's Hospice'.
JOAN
Aged 85 years.
The beloved wife to
Bernard (deceased),
much loved mum to Karen & Luisa,
mother in law to Mark,
loving nana to Liam, Lara, Eve, Gemma & Graham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 18, 2019